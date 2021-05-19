Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$10.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Freehold Royalties traded as high as C$9.40 and last traded at C$9.31, with a volume of 250501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.96.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,160.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16,000.00%.

Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

