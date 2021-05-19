CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Head to Head Review

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Pegasystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million 0.74 -$36.85 million ($0.58) -3.72 Pegasystems $911.38 million 10.57 -$90.43 million ($1.25) -94.82

CooTek (Cayman) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CooTek (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -8.63% -141.90% -30.57% Pegasystems -6.48% -19.29% -7.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. 51.9% of Pegasystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CooTek (Cayman) and Pegasystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pegasystems 0 1 12 0 2.92

CooTek (Cayman) presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 247.22%. Pegasystems has a consensus target price of $150.77, indicating a potential upside of 27.21%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Summary

Pegasystems beats CooTek (Cayman) on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls. The company also offers Crazy Reading Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; fitness application comprising Hi Shou; Drink Water Reminder that helps users drink an appropriate amount of water on a daily basis; Happy Jogging, a free pedometer mobile application; and Hailaidian, a mobile application that provides pictures, videos, and music to decorate the call interface and help users have fun when receiving phone calls. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides intelligent automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; and guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, life sciences, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

