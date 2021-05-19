Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ventas in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $54.02 on Monday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

