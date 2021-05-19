Barrington Research Comments on Townsquare Media, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a negative net margin of 43.84%.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

