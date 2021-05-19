National Bank Financial Comments on Power Co. of Canada’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.57.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$38.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.41. The company has a market cap of C$25.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.39. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$20.35 and a 52-week high of C$38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.