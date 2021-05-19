Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.67.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at C$16.22 on Monday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$9.66 and a 1 year high of C$16.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

