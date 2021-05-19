Royal Bank of Canada Increases Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$4.25

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of PLZ.UN stock opened at C$4.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$407.20 million and a P/E ratio of -27.59. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$2.82 and a 1-year high of C$4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.12, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.73.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

