Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$14.50 at National Bank Financial

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price (up from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.19.

Shares of TCN opened at C$13.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$7.58 and a twelve month high of C$13.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.36.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$172.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

