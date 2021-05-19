Colliers Securities Weighs in on Sierra Wireless, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Wireless in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$157.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.95 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.50.

Shares of TSE SW opened at C$18.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.69. The company has a market cap of C$666.99 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of C$11.22 and a 12 month high of C$28.23.

In related news, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.30, for a total value of C$66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,317,261. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,426 shares of company stock worth $95,805.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

