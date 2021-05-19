Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on May 19th (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:RPHM) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, May 19th. Reneo Pharmaceuticals had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 9th. The total size of the offering was $93,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPHM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RPHM opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.18.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,763,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,455,665. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Niall O’donnell acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,066,666 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,990.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

