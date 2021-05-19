Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IBI Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for IBI Group in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$98.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.16 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IBG. Laurentian raised their target price on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.86.

TSE:IBG opened at C$10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.01. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$3.90 and a 1 year high of C$10.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$316.40 million and a P/E ratio of 23.43.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

