10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 24th (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 24th. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition by 1.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 100,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

