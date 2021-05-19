Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$17.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

SMU.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

