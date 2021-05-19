Traders Buy Large Volume of Bunge Call Options (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 11,334 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,987% compared to the average volume of 543 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on BG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

BG opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.52. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,231 shares of company stock worth $22,657,291. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

