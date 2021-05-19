Warburg Research Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €82.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €76.06 ($89.49).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €68.97 ($81.14) on Monday. Basf has a 1 year low of €43.73 ($51.44) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion and a PE ratio of -280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €70.39 and its 200 day moving average is €65.96.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

