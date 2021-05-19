Investors Buy High Volume of Carter’s Call Options (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,379 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,322% compared to the typical volume of 308 call options.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.77%.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Carter’s by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

