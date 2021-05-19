Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,623 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,253% compared to the average volume of 49 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNY opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

