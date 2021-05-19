Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €235.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €235.00 ($276.47) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €222.15 ($261.36).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €217.40 ($255.76) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €216.97 and a 200-day moving average of €202.39. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

