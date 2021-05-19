QAD (QADA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. On average, analysts expect QAD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QAD alerts:

Shares of QADA stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. QAD has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s payout ratio is -36.71%.

QADA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.