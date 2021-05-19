Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €115.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.42 ($122.84).

Shares of KBX opened at €103.70 ($122.00) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €104.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.32. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €83.36 ($98.07) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

