Brady (BRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brady (NYSE:BRC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $265.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. On average, analysts expect Brady to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRC opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 13,836 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $747,282.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $777,126.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,101.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,512. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

