Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $42.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

