Insider Buying: British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Buys 29 Shares of Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter acquired 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £149.93 ($195.88).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Simon Carter purchased 29 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($195.51).

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 522.40 ($6.83) on Wednesday. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 518.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 484.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 449.56 ($5.87).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

