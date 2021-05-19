Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Purchases 156 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,522 ($32.95) per share, with a total value of £3,934.32 ($5,140.21).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 635 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,530 ($33.05) per share, with a total value of £16,065.50 ($20,989.68).
- On Wednesday, March 31st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 2,845 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,332 ($30.47), for a total transaction of £66,345.40 ($86,680.69).
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 160 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,363 ($30.87) per share, with a total value of £3,780.80 ($4,939.64).
- On Wednesday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 168 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,355 ($30.77) per share, with a total value of £3,956.40 ($5,169.06).
Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,526 ($33.00) on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52 week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,583 ($33.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of £9.20 billion and a PE ratio of 25.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,465.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,318.27.
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.
