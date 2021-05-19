CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) Insider Sells £40,286.43 in Stock

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) insider Anthony P. A. Kongats sold 447,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total value of £40,286.43 ($52,634.48).

LON:CPX opened at GBX 8.22 ($0.11) on Wednesday. CAP-XX Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.39 ($0.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.55 million and a PE ratio of -13.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.93.

Get CAP-XX alerts:

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors and energy management systems primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers thin, prismatic, and cylindrical cell supercapacitors, which provides power support for pulsed loads, secure power back-up for mission critical applications, and independent power storage for clean-tech products.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for CAP-XX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAP-XX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.