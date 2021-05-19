CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) Insider Sells £40,286.43 in Stock

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) insider Anthony P. A. Kongats sold 447,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total value of £40,286.43 ($52,634.48).
LON:CPX opened at GBX 8.22 ($0.11) on Wednesday. CAP-XX Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.39 ($0.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.55 million and a PE ratio of -13.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.93.
About CAP-XX
