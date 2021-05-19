Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PAZRF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS PAZRF opened at $3.30 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

