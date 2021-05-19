Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) PT Raised to C$60.00

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

PBKOF stock opened at $44.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

