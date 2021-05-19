SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Raised to C$40.00 at CIBC

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $27.55.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

