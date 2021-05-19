Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) PT Raised to C$1.80

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSRXF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Shares of NSRXF opened at $0.94 on Monday. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.