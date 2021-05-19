Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce $2.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the lowest is $2.65 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $10.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.69. The company had a trading volume of 474,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,232. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

