$11.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post $11.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.83 billion and the lowest is $10.21 billion. Tesla posted sales of $6.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $49.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.86 billion to $52.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $66.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.29 billion to $87.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $577.87. The company had a trading volume of 36,534,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,451,867. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $679.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $674.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $556.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,160.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

