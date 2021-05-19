Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $254,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $590.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $359.17 and a 12 month high of $633.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $604.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.88.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

