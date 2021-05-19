Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.530-1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,237. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

