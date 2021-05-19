Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Get Lands' End alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Lands’ End stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $781.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $538.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $3,996,405.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,200. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 38.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the first quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the first quarter worth about $587,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lands’ End (LE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.