SparksPay Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $42,140.87 and approximately $19.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 53% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000109 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007879 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000229 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,952,071 coins and its circulating supply is 9,856,841 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

