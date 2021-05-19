ThreeFold (TFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.66 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.0820 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $43,261.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.18 or 0.00381816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00228062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.34 or 0.01296529 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044801 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The famous Token is an NFT with a real use case. There will be just one digital picture of the famous person. Defi is the future of finance giving us the possibility to give digital value to people and participate in the success of famous people. Users can redeem these cards for picture rights representing the famous person. Famous actors, singers, Influencers… Sell these NFTs to their fanbase or keep them. The more attention the famous person gets the more valuable the users' NFT. “

ThreeFold Coin Trading

