Yap Stone (YAP) Price Hits $0.0465 on Major Exchanges

Yap Stone (CURRENCY:YAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Yap Stone coin can now be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yap Stone has a total market cap of $6.97 million and $315,964.00 worth of Yap Stone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yap Stone has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yap Stone alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00093146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00021796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $550.43 or 0.01390197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00114640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00059442 BTC.

Yap Stone Coin Profile

YAP is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2019. Yap Stone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. Yap Stone’s official website is www.yapstone.pro . The official message board for Yap Stone is medium.com/@yapstonecity

According to CryptoCompare, “YAP CHAIN is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem that makes Smart City as a single unified computer that enables users to make smart payments, contract, MOU, voting, etc. without the involvement of a 3rd party, thus allowing users to enjoy convenient and secure city life. “

Buying and Selling Yap Stone

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yap Stone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yap Stone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yap Stone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Yap Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yap Stone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.