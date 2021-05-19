$52.84 Million in Sales Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report sales of $52.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.10 million and the lowest is $52.60 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $70.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $264.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.97 million to $276.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $259.58 million, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $303.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 287,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,519. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $410.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 679.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 428,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 373,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 359,715 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after buying an additional 210,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 933.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 158,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

