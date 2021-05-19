Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,888.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,551.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $576,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,866 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after buying an additional 1,108,442 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Envista by 3,606.1% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 644,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after buying an additional 626,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Envista by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,309,000 after buying an additional 448,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $13,343,000.

Shares of NVST stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 777,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -342.23 and a beta of 2.00. Envista has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

