Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$196 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187 million.

INSP stock traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,881. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $75.16 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.80.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on INSP shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.09.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

