Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Sells 4,644 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Tyler Loy sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $50,201.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,224.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tyler Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Tyler Loy sold 5,922 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $66,504.06.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 209,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $342.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.42.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STKS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $1,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,911 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.