Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) Trading Up 1.6%

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PRISY)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 9,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 2,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09.

About Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

Promotora de Informaciones, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services.

