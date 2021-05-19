NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.45. 479,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,746,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.
Several research firms recently commented on NLSP. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54.
NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
