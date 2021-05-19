NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.45. 479,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,746,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Several research firms recently commented on NLSP. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NLS Pharmaceutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLSP)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.