Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Trading Down 11.2%

Shares of Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ) fell 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 110,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 122,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. It provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that enables institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and Turnscor, a web-based proprietary software platform, which allows its customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes, as well as CyberloQ Vault, a secure cloud-based storage solution, which allows users to store, retrieve, and share content securely.

