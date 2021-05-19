Opsens (TSE:OPS) Shares Down 2.4%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) shares fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. 24,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 213,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPS. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Opsens in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Opsens to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Opsens alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.56. The stock has a market cap of C$213.28 million and a P/E ratio of 142.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.