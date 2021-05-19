Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) shares rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 607,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,915,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $210.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a negative net margin of 332.96%.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

