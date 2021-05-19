BOMB (BOMB) Market Capitalization Tops $2.34 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00006442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $247,490.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,251.47 or 1.00237490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00132575 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003977 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 907,059 coins and its circulating supply is 906,271 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

