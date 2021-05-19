Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Price Target at $28.43

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BP by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,859,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,170,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

