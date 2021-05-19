Analysts Set II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target at $88.47

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIVI. Cowen upped their price target on II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890,732.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,590 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in II-VI by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 822.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,368. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. II-VI has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

