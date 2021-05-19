PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Announces Earnings Results

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PAVM traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,562. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.13. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

PAVM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PAVmed in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Lishan Aklog purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,485.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

